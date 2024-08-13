Sylvester Turner wins Democratic nomination for Texas 18th Congressional District race

Sylvester Turner has won the Democratic nomination to be U.S. Representative for the Texas 18th Congressional District a seat formerly held by late-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

After an initial vote, Turner tied with Amanda Edwards for the votes on Tuesday evening leading to a runoff. After a second voting process, Turner received the majority votes.

Turner served as the mayor of Houston for eight years after being elected in 2015, reaching his term limit. He was in office from Jan. 2, 2016, to Jan. 1, 2024.

He also announced in 2022 he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his jaw during the summer. He had surgery and received six weeks of radiation treatment.

When announcing his intention to run, Turner stated this, in part:

"Our next representative must also meet the high bar of compassion, caring, and humanity that was the hallmark of Sheila’s leadership and public service. Comforting families who have lost loved ones, spending quality time with seniors while offering a helping hand – for me, these commitments deserve equal attention as the Washington duties of a member of Congress.

"I have worked closely with the Congresswoman, U.S. Presidents, and federal departments at the highest levels during my time as mayor and 27 years in the Texas House. I am best positioned to ensure the ball is not dropped on servicing the needs of the entire 18th Congressional District."

According to Democratic Party rules, the nominee was selected after a vote by the Democratic Executive Committee members, or precinct chairs, serving the district. There are 88 precinct chairs who each had to vote for their choice between the nominees.

The general election for the seat will be November 5. Turner will be running against Republican candidate Lana Centonze.