Sylvester Turner remembered for his legacy of justice and faith

Sylvester Turner, a dedicated member of the Church Without Walls for 36 years, left a lasting impact that extended beyond the congregation. His commitment to justice and faith was celebrated by many, including the church's senior pastor.

What we know:

Sylvester Turner, known for his roles as a mayor and congressman, was deeply rooted in his faith community. Ralph Douglass West, the senior pastor at the Church Without Walls, described Turner as a man whose vision for justice encompassed not only Houston but the entire nation.

What they're saying:

"Justice was very much part of his vision for the city of Houston, for his district, but also for the nation. He genuinely cared for the people and then to show mercy," West said.

Turner's influence was felt throughout the congregation, where he was cherished as both a leader and a friend. "The impact that it has is someone who is visible and active, a real participant in the life of our church has folded up his tent and moved upstairs," West reflected.

The word "justice" consistently came to mind when West described Turner, who passed away while advocating for healthcare reform. "Isn’t that something? That he dies fighting for healthcare? It doesn’t surprise me. He burns until the end. Life is based not on duration but donation," West noted.

West last saw Turner at a funeral on Saturday, where they shared a moment of camaraderie. "I love you. That’s what I would say. Keep fighting the good fight," West recalled telling Turner. "You have been created to do what you do. Not everyone possesses that charisma, that ability to verbalize the way he was able to do."

What's next:

As the community mourns Turner's passing, West emphasized the need for his successor in Congress to embody integrity and a commitment to truth. "Whoever takes Turner’s spot in Congress needs to be a person of integrity and stand up for truth and what is right," West said.