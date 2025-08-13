Sweeny family speaks out 9 months after Michaela Tyler was killed; former husband charged

The Brief The family of Michaela (Jeffries) Tyler, 28, is speaking out after Michael Logan Tyler, her former spouse, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with murder. The family says it took nearly 9 months for charges to be filed, and they are hoping full justice will be served. Sweeny Police responded with details about the charges.



One Sweeny family says after 9 months of little to no answers, they feel a sign of relief.

Sweeny, TX: Husband arrested for wife's death

The backstory:

In November 2024, 28-year-old Michaela Jeffries Tyler was killed at the Windmill Run Apartments.

Last week, according to Brazoria County court records, Michael Logan Tyler, Michaela’s husband at the time of her death, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with her murder.

He has been in jail since April on other charges.

‘Do better for your community'

What they're saying:

Michael's family says, although they’re happy some justice was served, they are disappointed in how long it took to get here.

"Not knowing what is yet to come and what his sentence will be, that still has me a little apprehensive, but at least they finally put the murder charges on him. We all knew it was coming," said Betty Liles, Michaela’s grandmother.

Michaela’s grandmother Betty and aunt Barbara say they were happy, but there is a little anger and frustration because it took almost nine months.

"I know there are protocols and things like that, but there are certain things that you can say, and silence and ignoring family that's grieving is not the way to go," said Barbara Miles. "I couldn't help her to know she was fearful of firearms to begin with, and to know that she was fighting him."

"I don’t hate anybody, but wow dude, you have no heart," Miles added.

Betty Liles and Barbara Miles say they hope justice will be served to the full extent of the law, adding that Sweeny has changed since Michaela’s death.

"I think it was just relief that they finally served him that, yes, it really did happen, and now we can move on from that to what the next step is going to be and prepare ourselves for that," said Liles. "But Sweeny, it’s just not the same little town. And though you don’t expect it to happen in your backyard, you should be prepared because Sweeny is no big place to go, and you don’t go to Sweeny unless you go for a purpose. It’s not some place you have to go through, so they should protect what they have in their community and step up and do their job and get it over it, because Michaela grew up. There was no reason it should have taken this long."

Miles says she hopes officials will move faster on further cases because waiting is hard on families.

"Do better for your community, like, don’t you want your community to call on you? Don’t you want your community to have faith in you, to protect them?" said Miles. "To other families, don’t lose hope, don’t lose faith we didn't give up and look where we are. We are one step closer, so don’t give up faith."

Sweeny Police responds

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Sweeny Police about comments regarding Michael's charges and arrest. Chief Brad Caudle responded :

"On 08/07/2025 at approximately 0840 hours, I along with the Texas Rangers, presented a criminal case against Michael Logan Tyler to the Brazoria County Grand Jury. On Monday, 08/11/2025, I was notified that the Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Michael Tyler for murder with a requested/recommended bond of $2 million.

I served Michael Tyler with the indictment on Monday, 08/11/2025, for approximately 1115 hours at the Brazoria County Detention Center.

I let him know that the case involving him and Michaela was presented to the grand jury last week, and the case presented was one based on evidence and to where that evidence led us. And that was a determination of murder.

Michael didn’t show any emotion. He acted like he kind of expected it.

His main concern seemed to be that he felt like this was ruining his life.

The charge was based on interviews with Michael along with forensic evidence."

What's next:

Michael Logan Tyler is currently in the Brazoria County Jail on a $2 million bond for the murder charge.