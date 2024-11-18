Family and friends mourn tragic loss of 28 year old in Sweeny

The Brief Sweeny, Texas, mourns the death of 28-year-old Michaela Tyler, who was a beloved daughter, mother, and teacher at The Kids' Learning Academy. No arrests have been made in connection with her killing at Windmill Run Apartment homes; Michaela's grandmother, Betty Liles, demands swift answers and justice. Friends and family remember Michaela's passion for teaching and her impact on the community, calling for justice for her and her young students.



28-year-old Michaela Tyler was killed in Sweeny, Texas on Friday, and today those who knew her are speaking out about the daughter, mother and teacher they lost.

Sweeny Police say no arrests have been made, and they are still investigating, but Michaela’s grandmother says she wants answers fast.

" I literally sat in my car this morning until a student showed up. I can’t walk through the doors, I just can't," said Betty Liles.

Betty Liles. Michaela Tyler’s grandmother says Michaela’s loss is felt across Sweeny, especially at The Kids' Learning Academy, a day care, where the two worked together every day

"It’s high anxiety the kids look for her everywhere. Of course, we are not going to tell them what happened but, yeah, they miss her. They know she is not here and they know when she is supposed to be here so it’s hard," Liles said.

According to Sweeny Police, the 28-year-old was killed Friday at the Windmill Run Apartment homes on Silverleaf Road.

Liles says she was with her granddaughter at work hours before the murder occurred.

"She was here Friday morning, and she left about 11:30ish because she wasn't feeling good so I told her to go home take her break and she never came back", said Liles.

Now this grandmother says she wants justice for Michaela’s son, family and her students, who are going to miss seeing her bright smile.

" I need answers. Her momma and daddy need answers, I do too," Liles said.

We also spoke with a friend of Michaelas’s who says the 28-year-old was also her son's teacher.

She asked us not to reveal her identity, out of fear due to the fact that a suspect has yet to be arrested.

She told FOX 26 Michaela had a passion for kids, and was a great teacher. She, too, wants justice.

" If for whatever reason, she is not here now, and if it’s at someone else’s hands, then give her that justice and justice to the community, to her babies, her son, to her family."