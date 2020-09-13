SWAT standoff: Houston man barricaded himself inside apartment with young children

The Harris County Sheriff's Office acted swiftly in response to a barricade situation that took place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 p.m.

SWAT arrived at 3525 South Sam Houston Parkway East to a chaotic scene.

According to detectives, the male suspect assaulted his wife and barricaded himself inside the apartment with two young children, including an infant.

The man was barricaded in the home with a weapon for several hours according to HCSO.

"Our hostage negotiators did a fine job and talking to the male, and we were able to get him into custody without incident," Lt. Robert Schields said.

Authorities say he will be charged with aggravated assault and felony possession of a weapon.