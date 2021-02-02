SWAT arrest felony suspect who barricaded himself in NW Harris County home

article

A SWAT team arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a northwest Harris County home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT unit responded to the home in the 24000 block of Four Sixes Lane.

There were reports that a male felony suspect was believed to be barricaded inside.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 HOUSTON NEWSLETTER

No injuries were reported, but nearby residents in the Ranch Country Subdivision were asked to avoid the area.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

Advertisement

The suspect will also be booked into the Harris County Jail for an open Terroristic Threat Warrant.