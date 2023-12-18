Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a hair salon in Harris County on Monday, authorities say.

The crash occurred at the Great Clips located in the 7300 block of Louetta Road near Stuenber Airline.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the elderly female driver crashed her SUV into the business.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. According to the constable's office, a man was also taken to the hospital.