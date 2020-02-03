Suspected drunk driver facing felony murder charge in deadly crash

Authorities say a drunk driver will be charged with felony murder in a deadly crash in northwest Harris County.

One person died in the crash at the intersection of Bammel N. Houston Road and Champion Forest Drive around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The driver who was charged in the crash was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

According to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the at-fault driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and has three prior DWIs.

Teare says the at-fault driver made a left turn on a yellow light in front of an oncoming vehicle that had the right-of-way on a green light.

Investigators will be looking into who served the at-fault driver alcohol before the crash.