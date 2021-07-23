Suspected drunk driver crashes into police cruiser near Tiki Island

article

A suspected drunk driver is currently in custody after authorities said the driver crashed into a police cruiser.

Authorities said an officer was blocking an exit due to a separate crash in the same area, near Tiki Island.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

We're told an officer was inside the patrol vehicle at the time and was slightly injured.

The officer was taken to the hospital for observation.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

No charges have been filed yet against the driver.