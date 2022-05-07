Suspected drunk driver arrested for hitting 2 people in SW Houston, trying to flee

article

Police have arrested a suspected drunk driver for hitting two people in southwest Houston and trying to flee the scene.

Around 4 a.m., authorities said Westside officers with the Houston Police Department witnessed a man rundown two pedestrians with his car on Centre Parkway and Bissonet St. The unidentified driver reportedly tried to take off from the scene, but was stopped by police and had him detained as he appeared intoxicated.

The pedestrians were identified only as a man and woman, who suffered only minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken into custody for DWI and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.