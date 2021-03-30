Suspect wanted in robbery of woman outside grocery store in west Harris County

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the robbery of a woman who was loading groceries into her car in far west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred outside of a grocery store in the 1500 block of N. Fry Road around 11:05 a.m. March 23.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Deputies say the 34-year-old woman left the store with her two children, ages 8 years old and six months old, and was loading groceries into her vehicle.

According to deputies, a man then approached her, asked for money, raised his shirt and displayed a pistol in the waistband of his pants.

Authorities say the woman gave the suspect money from her purse.

Advertisement

Investigators need the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and the suspect driver wanted for the aggravated robbery of a woman in the N Fry rd. and Park Row area. (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The man then reportedly walked over to a white-colored, four-door sedan – possibly a Toyota Avalon – that has an all-black colored spare tire on the left passenger side.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, long blond hair combed back and blue eyes. He appears to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information on this male suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS