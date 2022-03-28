Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assault in Fort Bend County

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for a man in connection to a sexual assault after they were contacted by a woman who was walking along a retention pond in Fresno.

The woman told police she was walking along the trail near the 4000 block of W. Teal Run Estates when an unknown man physically tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Deputies say the alleged attack happened on March 22 at 2:45 p.m.



They are now looking for a young man between the ages of 18-19 years old, weighing approximately 185 pounds, and 5'6" in height.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a darker complexion, dark short hair above ear length in dread-like style.

At the time of the attack, he was seen wearing a red polo-style shirt, dark-colored pants, and black shoes.

The news of the alleged attack spread throughout the neighborhood.

"It makes me kind of uncomfortable because I have two young children. I just make sure they stay in the house," said Crystal Gibson, who lives nearby.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at (281) 341-4686 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477. Information that leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect involved could earn you up to $5,000 in cash rewards. All calls to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.