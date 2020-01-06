Suspect wanted for robbing Houston grocery store at gunpoint

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected wanted for robbing a Houston grocery store at gunpoint.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division is investigating the aggravated robbery that occurred around 2:50 p.m. October 25 at a grocery store in the 5800 block of State Highway 6 North.

According to Crime Stoppers, the male suspect approached the counter, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is said to be 5’10” to 6’0” tall and weighs 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black head cover, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black socks, red flip flops and black backpack.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

