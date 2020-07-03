Suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

article

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help locating a fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police are searching for Leonidas Rubi, 51.

According to a release, Houston police received a report of sexual assault that occurred in the 8200 block of Fulton Street in Houston on January 2.

Police said during the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Detectives said that during their investigation Rubi sexually assaulted the victim.

Rubi is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Rubi. You can call (713) 222-TIPS, submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.