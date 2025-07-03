Suspect wanted after argument at Galveston gas station ends with fatal shooting

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning at a Galveston convenience store. Police are searching for the suspected gunman, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. The motive behind the argument that led to the shooting is currently unknown.



A man was shot and killed early Thursday after an argument escalated at a Galveston convenience store, and police are searching for the suspected gunman.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Tri-Star Exxon at the intersection of Broadway/Avenue J and 45th Street, Galveston Police Chief Douglas Balli said.

Argument leads to fatal shooting

What we know:

Chief Balli said two men arrived at a gas pump in a white Chevrolet pickup, went inside the store to make purchases, and then returned to the truck.

Shortly after, one of the men got out of the vehicle and tried to run away. The second man, armed with a handgun, ran after him, shooting the victim multiple times in the yard of a home on 44th Street.

The gunman then got back into the truck at the gas station and drove away, Balli said. Police have not released details on what led to the argument.

Argument at a Galveston gas station ends with fatal shooting (Source: i45NOW)

Suspect caught on surveillance

What we know:

Police released still images from security camera footage of the suspect and the white Chevrolet pickup.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a buzz cut and a tightly trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red/orangish short-sleeve T-shirt.

While police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two individuals, Chief Balli warned that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Galveston Police at (409) 765-3779.