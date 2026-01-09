Suspect wanted, accused in theft of 10 vehicles in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County authorities are looking for a suspect accused of stealing 10 vehicles.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, a multi-agency operation led to ten stolen vehicles being recovered on Thursday.
Authorities allegedly tracked 34-year-old Justin Bowman to a specific location, then agents saw him getting ready to leave.
The agents apparently tried to stop Bowman, but officials say he drove off in a truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a stolen vehicle.
Officals say Bowman eventually abandoned the truck and went on foot before authorities lost him.
Authorities describe Justin Bowman as a white man standing 6'1" tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Justin Bowman's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:
- Montgomery Co. Auto Theft Task Force: 936-538-5124 (available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office Dispatch: 936-538-5900 (after hours)
- Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-7867
According to the sheriff's office, tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous, and tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest or the recovery of stolen property.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.