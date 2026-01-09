Suspect wanted, accused in theft of 10 vehicles in Montgomery County

The Brief Montgomery County authorities said they recovered 10 stolen vehicles on Thursday. Justin Bowman allegedly got away from authorities after a truck and foot chase. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward for information leading to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property.



Montgomery County authorities are looking for a suspect accused of stealing 10 vehicles.

Montgomery County: Theft suspect wanted

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, a multi-agency operation led to ten stolen vehicles being recovered on Thursday.

Authorities allegedly tracked 34-year-old Justin Bowman to a specific location, then agents saw him getting ready to leave.

The agents apparently tried to stop Bowman, but officials say he drove off in a truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a stolen vehicle.

Officals say Bowman eventually abandoned the truck and went on foot before authorities lost him.

Authorities describe Justin Bowman as a white man standing 6'1" tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Justin Bowman's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

Montgomery Co. Auto Theft Task Force: 936-538-5124 (available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office Dispatch: 936-538-5900 (after hours)

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-7867

According to the sheriff's office, tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous, and tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest or the recovery of stolen property.