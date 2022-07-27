Suspect sought in Harris County drive-by shooting caught on video

Surveillance video shows someone in a car firing more than a dozen shots at a home, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on July 26 in the 17300 block of Wagganner Drive. No injuries were reported.

Deputy constables responded to the scene, and the homeowner reported that someone fired shots at her home and one of her vehicles.

According to the constable’s office, video captured a silver four-door vehicle heading northbound on Wagganner Drive with a male suspect hanging out the passenger-side window firing 18 rounds into the home.

Authorities say a neighbor’s vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.

"If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman said.