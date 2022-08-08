Suspect shot to death by authorities after firing at them in NW Harris County: sheriff

article

Authorities fatally shot a suspect who fired in their direction after a chase early Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, the incident began around 3:20 a.m. when HCSO deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of Cora.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The sheriff says deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office located a possible suspect driving, and there was a short chase.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the driver crashed at Veterans Memorial and the Sam Houston Tollway, fled on foot, and began firing shots toward the deputies.

The sheriff says authorities returned fire and struck the male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the deputies were injured.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.