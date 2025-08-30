Suspect in robbery, Houston METRO bus crash taken from hospital to jail

The Brief A man was arrested after robbing a Woodlands store and crashing into a Houston METRO bus. The suspect, Jontravous Jones, was treated for injuries before being booked into jail on robbery charges. Five people, including four juveniles, were taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash.



A man arrested after allegedly stealing expensive handbags from a Woodlands store before causing a crash with a Houston METRO bus has been released from the hospital.

Jontravous Jones, 24, of Atlanta, GA

The latest:

The suspect, now identified as Jontravous Jones, 24, of Atlanta, GA, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail after being released from a Houston hospital.

Jones was treated for injuries sustained in the crash prior to his arrest.

What they're saying:

The Woodlands Township Chairman, Brad Bailey, spoke on the incident:

"Words cannot express the appreciation for Sheriff Doolittle and our hardworking officers at the MCSO for their relentless pursuit of the brazen criminal responsible for yesterday’s robbery at our local Louis Vuitton store. The safety of all our residents, visitors, and businesses is the number one priority of The Woodlands Township Board of Directors. This is why we have increased our funding for public safety and put more law enforcement officers on the street. We applaud this latest act of service by our local law enforcement."

The backstory:

METRO Police said Jones was leading a car chase with Montgomery County authorities when he struck a vehicle. That vehicle then struck the right rear side of a METRO bus carrying 10 passengers.

According to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, the suspect's vehicle caught a flat tire.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot, but authorities say the person is now in custody.

Montgomery County officials say the suspect stole "a large quantity" of Louis Vuitton bags from a store in The Woodlands.

What we don't know:

There are mixed reports regarding how many people were injured in the crash.

Constable Rosen says four juveniles and an adult were taken to a hospital. METRO Police say the bus driver and one passenger had minor injuries.