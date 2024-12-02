Suspect in northeast Houston shooting arrested, charged with aggravated assault

article

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member stemming from a Nov. 7 shooting in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Hollyglen Drive.

Police say 22-year-old Xavier Napoleon Berryman was in an argument with a 42-year-old man. The 42-year-old turned to walk back to his vehicle when police say Berryman pulled out a pistol and shot the man.

Featured article

Investigators say Berryman ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was shot in the left leg and ankle. He was later released.

Berryman later returned to the scene and was arrested. He is booked into the Harris County Jail on a $35,000 bond.