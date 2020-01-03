Suspect in custody following stabbing incident that left one dead, multiple injured

The suspect involved in a stabbing incident that left one person dead this morning is now in custody, according to the Austin Police Department. Three people were injured and one person was killed, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

First responders were dispatched to the 500 block of South Congress Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3 for a stabbing incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with four victims with stab wounds.

One of the victims, a man in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male in his fifties has been transported to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. Two additional patients are being treated and prepped for transport.

It is unclear at this time what led up to this incident.

The Austin Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.