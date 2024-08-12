Authorities confirmed that a suspect connected to a fatal shooting on Friday night was found dead after an hours-long standoff in Dickinson.

The Dickinson Police Department located the suspect's vehicle early Saturday morning. A perimeter was set up around the suspect's home on Beatrice Avenue, leading to an intense standoff lasting over 12 hours. The residence was left with shattered glass while officers and caution tape remained on the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"At 5:03 a.m. officers responded to the home and found the suspect's vehicle that was involved in the Webster shooting around 5:03 a.m.," said Detective Guadalupe Vasquez of the Dickinson Police. Discussions with the suspect were held over the phone with efforts from Webster police.

The suspect made last contact with dispatch at 4:18 p.m. Subsequently, at 5:26 p.m., a mechanical robot was deployed inside the home. "At 6:08, we made entry and located the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted wound," Vasquez reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dickinson Police confirmed with FOX 26 that the suspect was serving as a volunteer firefighter with the Dickinson Fire Department. Neighbors observing the aftermath expressed their dismay. Willie Eccles, a nearby resident, remarked, "It’s in our neighborhood; this world is crazy, things happening like this, you don’t expect it, but it happens, it’s frightening, it’s scary," and continued with a somber note, "All I know he’s not here. But it’s sad. It doesn’t matter how he died or what happened."