Suspect in deadly Hadley Street shooting arrested, charged with murder

article

The Brief A suspect, Tristin Terrel Williams, 38, has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting that occurred on February 16. The deceased is identified as Julian Comeaux, 21; a second 24-year-old man was also wounded in the incident. The shooting happened after the victims and their friends confronted the suspect over a suspected car break-in.



Eight months after a fatal shooting on Hadley Street, a suspect in the case has been arrested. Tristin Terrel Williams, 38, has been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 21-year-old Julian Comeaux on Feb. 16.

Hadley Street deadly shooting

The backstory:

According to Houston Police, around 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, Comeaux and his friends were out when they were told someone was breaking into one of their vehicles.

They confronted the suspect, now believed to be Williams. Williams is then accused of shooting two of them and quickly leaving the scene.

Related article

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Comeaux dead at the scene.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, but survived.

Houston Police investigators say forensics identified Williams as the suspect in the case. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday. His bond is set at $200,000.