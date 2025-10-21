Suspect in deadly Hadley Street shooting arrested, charged with murder
HOUSTON - Eight months after a fatal shooting on Hadley Street, a suspect in the case has been arrested. Tristin Terrel Williams, 38, has been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 21-year-old Julian Comeaux on Feb. 16.
Hadley Street deadly shooting
The backstory:
According to Houston Police, around 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, Comeaux and his friends were out when they were told someone was breaking into one of their vehicles.
They confronted the suspect, now believed to be Williams. Williams is then accused of shooting two of them and quickly leaving the scene.
Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Comeaux dead at the scene.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, but survived.
Houston Police investigators say forensics identified Williams as the suspect in the case. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday. His bond is set at $200,000.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Jail, and previous FOX 26 Houston coverage.