Northwest Houston: Suspect crashes into home during chase, injuring man inside, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police said a man was injured early Saturday morning after a police chase resulted in a suspect crashing into a home.
Houston Cotton Drive: Car crashes into home
What we know:
Authorities said officers located a stolen vehicle near Cotton Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
The driver led Houston police on a chase resulting in officers using an "approved stopping technique."
The driver then crashed into a house and ran. Police were able to catch the suspect.
Police said a 25-year-old man was inside the house at the time of the crash. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide any details about the person arrested during the chase.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.