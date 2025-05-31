Northwest Houston: Suspect crashes into home during chase, injuring man inside, police say

The Brief Houston police said a man was injured after a person driving a stolen vehicle crashed into his house during a police chase. The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The suspect ran from the scene but was caught.



Houston police said a man was injured early Saturday morning after a police chase resulted in a suspect crashing into a home.

Houston Cotton Drive: Car crashes into home

What we know:

Authorities said officers located a stolen vehicle near Cotton Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver led Houston police on a chase resulting in officers using an "approved stopping technique."

The driver then crashed into a house and ran. Police were able to catch the suspect.

Police said a 25-year-old man was inside the house at the time of the crash. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any details about the person arrested during the chase.