Northwest Houston: Suspect crashes into home during chase, injuring man inside, police say

By
Published  May 31, 2025 10:09am CDT
Houston
Northwest Houston: Chase suspect crashes vehicle into home, injuring man inside

Police say they were trying to stop a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning.

HOUSTON - Houston police said a man was injured early Saturday morning after a police chase resulted in a suspect crashing into a home.

Houston Cotton Drive: Car crashes into home

What we know:

Authorities said officers located a stolen vehicle near Cotton Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver led Houston police on a chase resulting in officers using an "approved stopping technique."

The driver then crashed into a house and ran. Police were able to catch the suspect.

Police said a 25-year-old man was inside the house at the time of the crash. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any details about the person arrested during the chase.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

