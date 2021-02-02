Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of 39-year-old man in SE Houston

article

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man in southeast Houston.

Jarrett McClintock, 32, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Ellis Williams.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Redford Street around 4:20 a.m. January 28.

Police say a security guard was conducting his morning rounds at an apartment complex when he heard several gunshots nearby.

As he headed toward the gunfire, the security guard reportedly saw a white Nissan sedan leaving the complex.

Police say the security guard drove onto Redford Street and saw Williams on the ground. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams died at the scene.

Further investigation identified McClintock as the suspect in the case, police say. McClintock was arrested on Saturday and charged.

