Suspect charged with kidnapping of Houston boy that prompted Amber Alert

article

A suspect has been charged and a 10-year-old boy is safe after the child’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert in Houston.

Houston police say Nicole Harrison, 30, is charged with kidnapping.

An Amber Alert was issued on Monday for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Police said they believed the boy had been taken by his mother’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Harrison.

Soon after police issued the alert, Harrison and the suspect were located at a motel in west Houston. Police say the boy was unharmed.

Harrison was taken into custody and later charged.