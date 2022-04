article

Investigators believe they’ve arrested the man who killed a Splendora mother back in March.

The body of Holly Vines was discovered when her ex-husband was dropping off their kids.

Jacob Cavanaugh is charged in connection with her murder.

He was dating Vines at the time.

Cavanaugh is being held without bond.