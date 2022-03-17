Man finds ex-wife dead in garage when dropping off kids in Splendora

article

Deputies in Splendora, Texas are investigating the death of a woman who was found at her home by her ex-husband.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a welfare check on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at a home in the 25500 block of White Oak Lane.

They discovered the woman, identified as 41-year-old Holly Vines, dead in the garage.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Vine's ex-husband found her body when he was dropping off their two children.

The ex-husband called 911 to notify the authorities.

While the death remains under investigation, no other details are available at this time.