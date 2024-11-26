Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested, victim identified in Northwest Houston murder

Published  November 26, 2024 11:18am CST
Jorje Valles, 25, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Houston Police have identified a suspect and the victim of a fatal shooting that happened 11 days ago. 

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of West 34th Street near Antoine Drive on Nov. 15. 

RELATED: Houston shooting: Person found dead inside vehicle near Antoine Drive

Police were called to a crash and when they arrived, the driver, 28-year-old Micah Middleton, had died at the scene. The Houston Fire Department told police the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. The investigation revealed Middleton was shot. 

During the investigation, evidence from the scene identified 25-year-old Jorje Valles as the suspect in the case. 

Valles was arrested on Nov. 25 by HPD SWAT and Northwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team officers.

Valles was booked into the Harris County Jail and is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. 

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.