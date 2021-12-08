Man arrested after suspect's SUV seen creeping by event for teen hit-and-run victim

article

A suspect is now in custody after a Houston-area high school senior was killed in a hit-and-run in Dickinson back in November.



According to court records, 35-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was arrested Monday and is charged with accident involving death.



Investigators believe he hit 17-year-old Ziyanna Jones when she was walking home from a Halloween party.



Jones was a senior at Dickinson High School.

BACKGROUND: 'My baby didn't deserve that,' Mom pleading for help after high school senior killed in hit and run



An arrest affidavit stated someone at a memorial for the teenager saw a damaged vehicle driving by slowly and got the license plate.



That’s when police tracked the vehicle to a dealership where Rodriguez had returned it and bought another vehicle.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The affidavit added that Rodriguez told his wife a different story regarding the vehicle.



Read the full affidavit here.