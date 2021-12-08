Man arrested after suspect's SUV seen creeping by event for teen hit-and-run victim
DICKINSON, Texas - A suspect is now in custody after a Houston-area high school senior was killed in a hit-and-run in Dickinson back in November.
According to court records, 35-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was arrested Monday and is charged with accident involving death.
Investigators believe he hit 17-year-old Ziyanna Jones when she was walking home from a Halloween party.
Jones was a senior at Dickinson High School.
An arrest affidavit stated someone at a memorial for the teenager saw a damaged vehicle driving by slowly and got the license plate.
That’s when police tracked the vehicle to a dealership where Rodriguez had returned it and bought another vehicle.
The affidavit added that Rodriguez told his wife a different story regarding the vehicle.
