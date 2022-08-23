Suspect accused of breaking into Harris County home to take a shower

article

One man is facing charges after breaking into a home in Harris County early Tuesday morning to take a shower.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, 26-year-old Jose Navarrete is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Deputies said they responded to an in progress call in the 21000 block of Christopher Lake Court, just before 2:45 a.m.

The caller reported an unknown man entered their home via an unlocked back door and was taking a shower in their daughter's bathroom.

When deputies arrived, Navarrete fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Authorities said they discovered that Navarrete was out on bond for driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to the Harris County Jail.