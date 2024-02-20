A recent survey conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs sheds light on the preferences and opinions of likely voters in the upcoming Harris County Democratic primary election on March 5.

Spanning from February 7 to February 15, the survey reached registered voters through SMS messages, directing them to an online platform where they could express their views.

Here are the key findings from the study regarding voter preferences for various races:

District Attorney Race:

Incumbent Kim Ogg finds herself in a challenging position against Sean Teare, with Teare holding a commanding lead at 59% compared to Ogg's 21%. Teare's support spans demographics, indicating a broad appeal across age, ethnicity, and gender lines. Conversely, opinions about Ogg are less favorable, with 61% of respondents expressing an unfavorable view. Furthermore, 68% of likely voters are considering casting their ballot for Teare, underscoring his perceived viability as an alternative choice.

Sheriff Race:

Incumbent Ed Gonzalez emerged as the clear favorite in the sheriff's race, with a solid 63% of respondents indicating their intent to vote for him. Gonzalez enjoys widespread favorability, as evidenced by 75% of voters holding a favorable opinion of him, while only 8% view him unfavorably. These findings suggest a strong incumbent advantage for Gonzalez as he seeks reelection.

County Attorney Race:

In the county attorney race, incumbent Christian Menefee holds a significant lead over challenger Umeka "UA" Lewis, with 41% support compared to Lewis's 7%. However, a notable 52% of likely voters remain undecided in this contest, indicating a level of uncertainty among the electorate.

Tax Assessor-Collector Race:

The survey reveals a high level of indecision among likely voters in the tax assessor-collector race, with 67% remaining undecided. Among declared candidates, Annette Ramirez leads with 12% support, followed by Danielle Keys Bess (7%), Jerry Davis (6%), Desiree Broadnax (5%), and Claude Cummings III (3%). With a significant portion of voters yet to make up their minds, the outcome of this race remains highly unpredictable.

Texas U.S. Senate Race:

Colin Allred emerges as the frontrunner in the Texas U.S. Senate race, commanding 66% support among respondents. Trailing behind are Roland Gutierrez with 7% and Mark Gonzalez with 2%. Allred's majority support spans across all demographic groups, while Gutierrez's backing varies depending on ethnicity, highlighting potential dynamics at play in this contest.

In conclusion, the survey offers valuable insights into the preferences of likely Democratic primary voters in Harris County across various key races. While some candidates enjoy significant leads, others face more uncertain prospects, indicating a fluid electoral landscape as the primary election draws nearer.