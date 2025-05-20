Survey finds New York accent as being the most annoying
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - We all know that classic New York accent, but it appears that most Americans don't find it very appealing.
According to a survey by AI voice platform, Podcastle, nearly 60% of Americans find New York accents annoying.
It appears that it's not just outsiders who think this. The survey also says that 45% of New Yorkers agree that their own accents can get annoying.
The survey also found that just 10% of Americans trust someone with a New York accent, and that people with a southern accent were deemed 256% more trustworthy.
The Source: Survey from AI voice platform, Podcastle