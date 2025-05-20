Survey finds New York accent as being the most annoying

We all know that classic New York accent, but it appears that most Americans don't find it very appealing.

According to a survey by AI voice platform, Podcastle, nearly 60% of Americans find New York accents annoying.

It appears that it's not just outsiders who think this. The survey also says that 45% of New Yorkers agree that their own accents can get annoying.

The survey also found that just 10% of Americans trust someone with a New York accent, and that people with a southern accent were deemed 256% more trustworthy.

The Source: Survey from AI voice platform, Podcastle



