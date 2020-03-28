Surfside Beach closed to all vehicular traffic

article

Due to an increase of COVID-19 virus cases in and around Brazoria County, the Surfside Beach Texas City Council has decided to close the beach to all vehicular traffic until Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Everyone is advised to follow the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) guidelines of personal hygiene, cleaning surfaces, covering mouths when coughing, no handshaking, and social distancing during this time of crisis. Groups of people larger than 10 are prohibited on the beach.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public and community posted as things unfold. Visit the Surfside website for updates or download the Surfside Beach Mobile app.

