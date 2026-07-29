The Brief Three women were hospitalized after being struck by gunfire outside a convenience store on Scott Street in Houston. Houston police believe the shooter fired from a nearby grassy area using a rapid-fire weapon. No suspects have been located.



Houston police are investigating a shooting that left three women hospitalized after they were shot outside a store late Tuesday evening.

Officers report the shooting happened near Sunnyside Park on Scott Street near the intersection of Reed Street.

Scott Street shooting leaves 3 injured

What we know:

HPD Lieutenant R. Willkens says two victims, both in their mid-30s, were standing in the parking lot of a convenience store on Scott Street when each was shot once in the arm.

A third victim was sitting inside her vehicle when she was shot in the hand. The woman left the scene and drove to Vera Lou Street before stopping.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be okay, according to HPD Lt. Willkens.

Investigators believe the suspect shot from a grassy area across the street from the convenience store. They assume the suspect used an automatic weapon or a rifle since the shots were rapid fire.

At least one round hit the convenience store building, striking a cooler inside. No shoppers or employees inside were injured.

No suspect was located, Lt. Willkens said. An HPD helicopter searched the area but did not locate anyone.

What we don't know:

The identity or description of the shooter remains unknown. Investigators suspect the shooter left the scene on foot before possibly getting in a vehicle.

Police have not confirmed the exact type of weapon used.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been established.