A Sugar Land toddler was caught on camera having the sweetest reaction to seeing his mother clearly for the first time.

According to Storyful, Magen Luster's 16-month-old son's eyesight is blurry and his "vision is – 7.0 in both eyes." The mother recorded her son's trying on new glasses at the Texas Eye Institute on March 8.

"Ever since he was born, we noticed that he would go cross-eyed," Luster told Storyful. "Around his check-up at 15 months, we noticed that his eyes still were not able to focus."

SUGGESTED: TikTok's Papa and Roscoe: Katy grandfather goes viral on TikTok after knee surgery

Luster reportedly found out her little one was "very nearsighted and could not see more than an inch from his face" after she was referred to a pediatric ophthalmologist, Storyful says.

"His world was completely blurry," said Luster.

The video shows Keaton wearing prescription glasses for the first time and the young boy seemed surprised by everything he was seeing for the first time.

"What do you think? Can you see me," Luster asked her son in the video.

He then turned to look at his mother and the 16-month-old gave her a huge smile and pointed at her.

MORE: Caught on camera: Squirrel jumps into home during pizza delivery

"Hopefully soon he will be walking and getting to explore the world more clearly," Luster shared with Storyful.

Storyful contributed to this report.