If you’re planning to take US 59 through Sugar Land this weekend, there is a major road closure that could make you change your mind.

Starting at 9 p.m. this Friday, all northbound and southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 will close at the Oyster Creek Bridge.

Officials say the complete closure is needed to shift all the lanes to the newly constructed Southbound Oyster Creek Bridge.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Monday, June 26, at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured. Officials say southbound drivers should exit to the frontage road toward Hwy 6 and reenter before Hwy 6.

Northbound drivers should exit to the frontage road toward Williams Trace Blvd. and reenter before Williams Trace Blvd.

