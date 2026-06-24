Sugar Land officer injured during traffic stop on Highway 6, suspect search ongoing

The Brief A Sugar Land Police Department officer was injured during a traffic stop on Highway 6. Police say the driver in the traffic stop left the scene after the officer made contact. A search is ongoing for the suspected driver.



Sugar Land police are searching for a suspect who left the scene of a traffic stop where an officer was injured.

Officer injured during traffic stop

What we know:

According to officials, around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a Sugar Land Police Department officer conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle. It is unknown what the stop was for.

The car left the scene after the officer made contact, police said.

At some point during the incident, the officer received an injury to the arm. Police report the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An active search is underway for the suspect and vehicle.

What we don't know:

The police department has not said how the officer was injured.

Police have not said what the traffic stop was for.