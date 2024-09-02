A wrong-way accident early Monday morning claimed the lives of two individuals and left another seriously injured in Sugar Land.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Monday. Sugar Land Fire Department responded to reports of a severe crash on US 90 near the 9700 block. Upon arrival, first responders discovered two victims who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both died at the scene.

A third individual, also involved in the crash, was found at the site and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.