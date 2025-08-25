Sugar Land crash: 1 killed in crash on I-69 near Methodist Hospital

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash on I-69 on Monday night. Officials said the crash occurred near Methodist Hospital in the northbound lanes. All northbound lanes from Sweetwater Boulevard to State Highway 6 will be closed pending investigation. Authorities said the estimated time to clear the crash is at least five hours, as of 9:10 p.m. Monday.



Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash on I-69 on Monday night.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred near Methodist Hospital in the northbound lanes around 8 p.m.

Authorities said an SUV was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into an 18-wheeler on the passenger side.

Officials stated the passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

All northbound lanes from Sweetwater Boulevard to State Highway 6 will be closed pending investigation.

Authorities said the estimated time to clear the crash is at least five hours, as of 9:10 p.m. Monday.

Traffic is being re-routed off then back on the freeway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victims