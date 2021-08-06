Student loan pause extended until Jan. 31, 2022

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Friday a final extension of its pause on student loan payments until Jan. 31, 2022.

"The Department believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart," according to a department news release.

"The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment. It is the Department’s priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high quality higher education."

FILE - Miguel Cardona speaks after President-Elect Joe Biden announced his nomination for Education Secretary at the Queen theatre on Dec. 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

The previous student loan payment pause was set to expire in October.