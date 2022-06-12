article

What began as a street race in northeast Houston between two vehicles quickly turned deadly after a truck caught fire, killing two people.

Witnesses told the Houston Police Department a black pickup truck was racing another vehicle at ‘extreme speeds’ in the southbound lanes of Homestead Rd. around 10 p.m.

At some point, the truck lost control and left the roadway before crashing into a wooded area in the 11000 block of Homestead Rd. Shortly after the crash, officials say the truck caught fire killing a man and woman inside.

The two have not been identified, as of this writing.

According to witnesses, the other vehicle took off from the scene, so police are canvassing the area to look for any clues that will help them in the ongoing investigation.