Harris County Attorney candidate Abbie Kamin filling in as interim

The Brief Houston District C council member Abbie Kamin has been elected to finish the current term as Harris County Attorney. Kamin is stepping in as the second interim of this term as Christian Menefee serves as a congressman. Kamin is in the running to fill the attorney position permanently. A runoff election will be held to fill her District C chair.



Houston District C council member Abbie Kamin has been elected to finish the current term as Harris County Attorney.

Harris County: Abbie Kamin filling in as county attorney

What we know:

According to a press release from Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, the Commissioners Court approved her motion to nominate Kamin as the county's interim attorney.

A county attorney represents the state when it comes to prosecuting misdemeanor criminal cases, according to the Texas Association of Counties. The county attorney also works with law enforcement officers to investigate criminal cases, and serves as a legal advisor to the Commissioners Court and other elected officials.

Kamin will be filling in for the rest of Christian Menefee's term as he is currently serving as congressman for District 18. Jonathan Fombonne was the first interim attorney, but FOX 26 learned that he has resigned.

Kamin will be the first woman to serve as Harris County attorney. Her interim term is set to begin on June 15, according to FOX 26 political reporter Greg Groogan.

Looking for permanent role

Dig deeper:

Kamin is currently in the running to fulfill the Harris County Attorney seat permanently.

Kamin won the Primary election to run for attorney as a Democrat. She'll be going against Republican candidate Jacqueline Lucci Smith in the November general election.

RELATED: Election results for Harris County, Texas Republican, Democratic primary

What about District C?

What's next:

A special election was held earlier this month to fill Kamin's seat for Houston City Council District C.

Community organizer Joe Panzarella and real estate company owner Nick Hellyar are going to a runoff election for District C. The runoff is scheduled for May 16.