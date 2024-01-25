'Stop the Violence' walk to be held Sunday in honor of Tierra Horn

A Stop the Violence walk will be held on Sunday to bring attention to the death of Tierra Horn.

Horn was 18-years-old when police found her body on Jan. 5 along Buffalo Bayou in north downtown Houston. She was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her family after no one had seen or heard from her.

According to court records, Horn's girlfriend, 24-year-old Shania Turner, was charged with her murder after authorities said Turner strangled the 18-year-old out of fear she transmitted a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

The walk for Horn will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at James Bute Park at 512 McKee Street.