Houston crime: Missing 18-year-old's body found, her girlfriend is now charged with murder

On Friday, January 5, police found the body of 18-year-old Tierra Horn along the Buffalo Bayou in north downtown.

An autopsy report says Horn's cause of death was compression to the neck.

Horn hadn't been seen or heard from since January 2, according to family, and was reporting missing on January 4.

Rokeisha Calton says on Friday evening, she and her family saw a news article of a body found and went to the scene.

She says authorities notified her that the body was likely her sister.

"I still haven't seen her body yet, so I think that may be a little bit scary."

She says the last person she believes Rokeisha was with was her girlfriend.

She says Horn's phone pinged at the girlfriend's apartment Thursday and then in Fifth Ward.

"They had a second address pinged in Fifth Ward... So basically someone was traveling with the phone, because she was found the next day," she says.

It was just around the corner from the girlfriend's apartment that Horn's body was found.

Calton says her mom died in 2021. It was hard on the whole family, and around that time is when Horn met this new girlfriend.

"When she met this particular person we're talking about, she just got off track," she said.

She says it was clear that the relationship was violent, and she often saw Horn with injuries to her face.

But, she says her sister wouldn't tell her the truth of what happened when she asked about the injuries, which made going to the police hard.

"I can't help if you don't tell me. We could have reported it."

Now, instead of planning a 19 birthday party, Calton is planning her little sister's funeral, while she waits for police to arrest the killer.

"I am mad about it. I will forgive them. I want them to pay for what they did," she said.

Houston police said her girlfriend, Shania Turner, has been arrested and has been charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that could help police, call (713) 222-TIPS. You could get a cash reward for your information. The calls are always completely anonymous.