Stepson charged with murder in northwest Houston shooting

article

Police say the stepson of a man who was shot and killed at a northwest Houston apartment complex has been charged with murder.

Jonte L. Grant, 22, is charged with murder in the death of Bryant Croomes, 50. Police say Grant is Croomes’ stepson.

The shooting was reported at the apartment complex on West Montgomery Road around 1:50 p.m. January 1. Croomes was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say Grant fled the location after the shooting, but he later returned and was taken into custody.