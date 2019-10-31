State takeover of HISD could negatively impact students

There are a lot of questions after the state's recommendation to take over the Houston Independent School District. The more than 300 pages, Texas Education Agency report recommends having a Board of Managers replace the HISD Board of Trustees and lowering the district's accreditation status. That could hurt students applying to college.

"A lowered status means for some reason the district is doing something wrong and possibly the student wouldn't be as well prepared to function in college as another student. So it is potentially a huge ramification for students," says Andy Dewey with the Houston Teachers Federation.

The report claims there's been "disfunction" within the HISD board and specifically points out Board President Diana Davila making a motion a year ago to replace the interim superintendent "without any prior notice or public deliberation."

"We could have done it differently but that's in retrospect. I mean I can't take it back," explains Davila who also says in the last few months the board has made positive changes. "Our meetings have run smoothly, swiftly. We focus on academics, student outcomes".

The board has filed an injunction, asking a judge to put a hold on the TEA's recommendation. "We're questioning the process that was used with HISD, which has been different from other districts," Davila explains.

Some parents want the board, voted in by Houstonians to remain in charge.

Advertisement

"Probably would run smoother. (So you don't think the state should take over?) I really don't," says Pam Baca.

Do you agree?

"No. HISD needs some changes. Maybe they need somebody who knows what they're doing," says Vanessa Angel.

Of course, a takeover means the state would decide on the budget, books and make all of the decisions for kids in HISD schools. Four of the school board seats are up for grabs in this year's election.

Now that the TEA has made its recommendation, the Commissioner of Education will make the final decision, which is expected by January 2020.