State Sen. Brandon Creighton named sole finalist for Texas Tech chancellor

The Brief State Sen. Brandon Creighton has been named the sole finalist for the Texas Tech University chancellor position. Creighton served as the chair of the Senate Committee on Education K-16 and authored several education bills during the last session. State law requires 21 days before a final decision can be made.



The Texas Tech University Board of Regents on Thursday named state Sen. Brandon Creighton as the lone finalist for its chancellor position.

The Conroe Republican was announced as the school's only finalist during its monthly meeting.

What they're saying:

"There is no doubt in any of our minds that he is exactly the right person for the job and we are absolutely thrilled to be making this announcement today," TTU Board of Regents charman Cody Campbell said.

Campbell went on to say that Creighton was a great "cultural fit for West Texas and West Texas values."

"The Texas Tech University System has a proud history and limitless potential," said Creighton. "From research and innovation to nationally prominent academic programs, it represents the very best of Texas. I am honored to be named sole finalist for chancellor and look forward to building on this momentum and leading the TTU System into its next era of success."

Creighton's role in education from the Texas Legislature

Creighton was the author of several education bills in the Texas Senate this past session, including education savings accounts, the ban on diversity, education and inclusiveness instruction in public schools and a bill that would give political appointees more oversight of the state's public universities.

DEI ban in public schools

Senate Bill 12 banned school districts from considering race, ethnicity,g ender identity, or sexual orientation when making hiring decisions.

The bill also banned training initiatives on those topics unless required by federal law.

Under the law, school districts must adopt a policy to discipline employees that knowingly take part in DEI activities.

Political oversight of public universities

Senate Bill 37 creates a state-level committee that recommends courses required for graduation. The law allows for each university system's board of regents to create committees to review courses and gives them the ability to reject a course that's seen as ideologically charged or not aligning with workforce demands.

When will Creighton begin as chancellor?

Under state law, 21 days must pass before a final decision can be made on employment. Current Texas Tech chancellor Tedd Mitchell will remain in the role during those days. The school said Mitchell would continue to serve as a consultant to ensure a "thoughtful and effective" transition.

Mitchell announced his retirement on July 11, after spending 15 years in the University system.

"In recent years, the Texas Tech University System’s reputation as innovators and leaders among our peers in higher education, health care, research and community engagement has reached even greater heights. I am proud of all we have accomplished during my tenure and am confident in passing the baton to Senator Creighton," Mitchell said. "For nearly two decades, he has served the people of Texas, first as a state representative and most recently as a state senator. He has a tremendous track record of leadership and a demonstrated dedication to higher education as chair of the Senate Committee on Education K-16 and chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee. I look forward to how he will continue to elevate and strengthen the System as its new Chancellor, and through this role, continue serving the people of our great state."