State Fair of Texas closing early Sunday due to possible severe weather forecast

The State Fair of Texas is closing early Sunday due to possible severe weather in the forecast.

The fair will close at 8:30 p.m., which is 30 minutes earlier than normal on Sundays.

It was in the 90s Sunday afternoon, before the storm risk picks up in the evening, with hail and strong winds expected to be the biggest threat. The tornado threat is low, but it's not zero.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Sugar Ray concert at the fair was moved up to 6 p.m.