Star Wars Day 2023: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown to hold double feature of 'A New Hope,' 'Empire Strikes Back'

We don't want to force you to do anything you don't want to, but you should "use the force" when deciding how to spend Star Wars Day!

There's no Jedi mind trick at play when we tell you how excited Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is for May 4, when organizers will play a double feature of the first two iconic Star Wars films: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.

British actors Anthony Daniels, Alec Guinness and American Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fans and movie-lovers alike are invited to the outdoor cinema on Post Oak, to witness all things Star Wars themed, with the chance to win prizes and even staff will be dressing up as their favorite characters.

Organizers also encourage guests to do the same!

British actor David Prowse and American actress Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

A New Hope will be premiering at 7:30 p.m. and The Empire Strikes Back will be at 10 p.m.

American actor Harrison Ford, as Hans Solo, on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit their website, and may the force be with you.